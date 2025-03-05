"Hard work paid off, Ganga Maiyya listened to us": Boatman, who was lauded by Uttar Pradesh CM, narrates his family's Mahakumbh "success story"

Inspired by the earnings of boat operators during the 2019 Ardh Kumbh, a boatman's family in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj took a bold entrepreneurial step during the recently concluded Mahakumbh Mela 2025 and scripted a "success story". Pintu Mahara, head of a boatman family, got over 70 boats to cater to the needs of people during the 45-day grand religious gathering.

Pintu told ANI how he did this through a bank loan and even mortgaged personal household jewellery to fund his project. Despite the financial risks, he was confident that the Mahakumbh would attract millions of devotees and that he would be successful. "Life was tough. We had to borrow money and mortgage gold to get the boats. Six months of hard work paid off as our boats became an integral part of the Mahakumbh experience, ferrying thousands of devotees," he said.

"After Mauni Amavasya, I felt the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi, the Mahakumbh became a grand success, making Prayagraj famous worldwide. Our business flourished, and we earned not just money, but the blessings of the people," he added. Despite the physical strain, with many of his team members falling ill due to the demanding workload, Pintu and his crew remained committed.

"We had 250 people sailing the boats, and my brothers were with me every step of the way. It was hard work, but the experience was priceless," he added. He also recalled efforts of government to support local businesses including during the Mahakumbh.

Pintu's mother also expressed her gratitude and satisfaction over their success. "We put in a lot of effort, and Ganga Maiyya listened to us," she said. Over 300 people worked under Pintu's leadership, helping devotees with boat rides, bathing arrangements, and other services. His team also provided free dedicated services to enhance the experience for pilgrims.

Pintu hopes to participate in the next Mahakumbh 12 years later, once again under the patronage of the current government. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday shared the "success story" of a boatman's family, highlighting their earnings during the 45-day-long Mahakumbh from January 13 to February 26.

"A boatman's family, who owned several boats, earned a total of Rs 30 crore in just 45 days during the Mahakumbh. This means each boat earned Rs 23 lakh over the 45 days, translating to about Rs 50,000-52,000 per day," CM Yogi said in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The Chief Minister refuted allegations by the Samajwadi Party that boatmen faced exploitation during the event.

Held on the banks of Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Mahakumbh 2025 emerged as a historic and well-organized event, witnessing an unprecedented gathering of over 66 crore devotees. The event, which began on January 13 (Paush Purnima), concluded on February 26 (Maha Shivratri), drawing immense crowds from across India and the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)