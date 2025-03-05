Left Menu

Union Minister Annpurna Devi hosts special dinner to celebrate grassroots women leaders

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi, hosted a special dinner at her residence to honour Women Panchayat Leaders and Sarpanch from Jharkhand on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

05-03-2025
Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi, hosted a special dinner at her residence to honour Women Panchayat Leaders and Sarpanch from Jharkhand on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Women and Child Development. These remarkable women are in the national capital to participate in the International Women's Day program celebrating the achievements and leadership of women everywhere.

The evening brought together the celebration of women's contributions, leadership, and resilience, reinforcing the Ministry's unwavering dedication to advancing women's rights and fostering development. Annpurna Devi highlighted the significant strides made under the visionary Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme, which has positively impacted the lives of countless girls in India and discussed the Ministry's inspiring vision for 2025, outlining innovative initiatives for empowering women and children, the ministry added.

"It is truly an honor to host such inspiring women leaders who are the backbone of change in their communities," said Annpurna Devi. Recognizing their relentless efforts and determination is essential as we work towards Women Development to Women Led Development. The Minister underlined the need for sustained efforts toward educating and empowering girls and supporting women as leaders and changemakers in society.

The event turned out to be a true celebration of women's empowerment and served as a platform to discuss the way forward in realizing the Prime Minister's vision of "Viksit Bharat", where women lead the way.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

