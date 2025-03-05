Uttarakhand admin makes extensive arrangements in Mukhwa-Harshil ahead of PM Modi's visit

The Uttarakhand administration has made extensive arrangements in Mukhwa town in Harshil ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's one-day visit to Uttarakhand tomorrow, said the Department of Information and Public Relations Uttarakhand. Visuals show posters featuring the Prime Minister being displayed across the area. Additionally, tents were set up to accommodate the expected crowd and provide necessary facilities for the event.

These preparations reflect the administration's efforts to ensure a well-organised and seamless visit for both the Prime Minister and the gathering. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the Union Cabinet's decisions to approve the construction of ropeway projects to the Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib shrines and said these initiatives will help devotees complete their journey comfortably in far less time.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, "On behalf of all the people of the state, we express our heartfelt gratitude to respected Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for approving the ropeway projects from Sonprayag to Kedarnath (12.9 km) at a cost of Rs 4,081.28 crore and from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib (12.4 km) at a cost of Rs 2,730.13 crore under the Parvatmala Project." "These projects will ensure better connectivity for pilgrims and tourists, making travel easier and smoother. This will also substantially reduce travel time, providing great relief to pilgrims," posted Dhami on X.

Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said, "Heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ropeway projects sanctioned by the Central Government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a historic initiative for the pilgrims and tourists, which will make religious travel more accessible, safe and convenient. The introduction of these ropeway facilities will not only boost religious tourism but will also lead to major improvements in the local economy, employment and infrastructure." CM Dhami said the long journey to the two pilgrim sites, which old citizens and those not bodily strong often find difficult, will get easy.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by PM Modi, on Wednesday approved the construction of a 12.9 km ropeway project from Sonprayag to Kedarnath (12.9 km) in Uttarakhand. The project will be developed on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) mode at a total capital cost of Rs. 4,081.28 crore. The ropeway is planned to be developed in public-private partnership and will be based on the most advanced Tri-cable Detachable Gondola (3S) technology with a design capacity of 1,800 passengers per hour per direction (PPHPD) and can carry 18,000 passengers per day.

The ropeway project will be a boon to the pilgrims visiting Kedarnath as it would provide an environment-friendly, comfortable and fast connectivity and reduce travel time in one direction from about 8 to 9 hours to about 36 minutes. An official release said the ropeway project will also generate substantial employment opportunities during construction and operations as well as in allied tourism industries like hospitality, travel, foods & beverages (F&B) and tourism throughout the year.

The CCEA also approved the construction of a 12.4 km ropeway project from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand. The project will be developed on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) mode at a total capital cost of Rs. 2,730.13 crore. An official release said that the journey to the Hemkund Sahib, at present, is a challenging 21-km uphill trek from Govindghat and is covered on foot or by ponies or palanquins.

The proposed ropeway is planned to provide convenience to pilgrims and visitors to the Hemkund Sahib and the tourists visiting the Valley of Flowers and will ensure all-weather last mile connectivity between Govindghat and Hemkund Sahib. The release said that the ropeway project will also generate substantial employment opportunities during construction and operations as well as in allied tourism industries like hospitality, travel, foods & beverages (F&B) and tourism throughout the year.PM Modi had in October 2022 laid the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects worth more than Rs 3400 crore in Mana, Uttarakhand.

In his speech on the occasion, he had mentioned the two proposed ropeways, Kedarnath to Gaurikund and Hemkund ropeway and credited the inspiration and progress to the blessings of Baba Kedarnath, Badri Vishal and Sikh Gurus. The Prime Minister said devotees all over the world will rejoice in this unprecedented initiative. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)