Macron says will open debate about extending French nuclear umbrella to EU partners
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-03-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 00:53 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he will open debate about extending the French nuclear umbrella to European partners.
In a televised speech to the nation, he added that the ultimate decision on using nuclear weapons will remain in the hands of the French president only.
