Fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Delhi's Daryaganj, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in the basement of a multi-storey building in the busy Delhi's Daryaganj area on Thursday afternoon, officials said. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the Delhi Fire Services Department, the fire incident was reported at around 3.30 pm. Locals noticed the flames and immediately raised an alarm. Upon receiving the information, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

Officials said that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. "The three-storey building houses offices. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident," said Firoz Khan, an official from the fire department.

The fire has been brought under control. The exact reason behind the fire is still unclear, he added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

