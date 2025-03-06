Left Menu

Fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Delhi's Daryaganj, no casualties reported

According to the Delhi Fire Services Department, the fire incident was reported at around 3.30 pm. Locals noticed the flames and immediately raised an alarm.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 19:53 IST
Fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Delhi's Daryaganj, no casualties reported
Visuals from the spot. (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in the basement of a multi-storey building in the busy Delhi's Daryaganj area on Thursday afternoon, officials said. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the Delhi Fire Services Department, the fire incident was reported at around 3.30 pm. Locals noticed the flames and immediately raised an alarm. Upon receiving the information, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

Officials said that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. "The three-storey building houses offices. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident," said Firoz Khan, an official from the fire department.

The fire has been brought under control. The exact reason behind the fire is still unclear, he added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

