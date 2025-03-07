Left Menu

Naftogaz and Orlen Forge LNG Pact Amid Ukraine's Energy Challenges

Naftogaz and Polish energy group Orlen have signed a collaboration deal in the LNG sector to diversify Ukraine's gas supplies. They will supply 100 million cubic meters of natural gas to Ukraine. This move is crucial for Ukraine's energy security amidst ongoing challenges due to Russian attacks.

Updated: 07-03-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:06 IST
In a strategic move to bolster energy security, Ukrainian oil and gas giant Naftogaz has inked an agreement with Polish energy group Orlen. The partnership, announced on Friday, aims to diversify gas supplies in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector, providing a significant boost to Kyiv's energy plans.

The agreement includes a contract for supplying 100 million cubic meters of natural gas to Ukraine. Orlen's Vice President, Robert Soszyński, emphasized the importance of this diversification citing both commercial interests and Ukraine's urgent security needs.

This collaboration emerges as Ukraine's energy sector faces mounting challenges. Since Russia's invasion in February 2022, intensified strikes have targeted Ukrainian gas production facilities. Consequently, Ukraine now plans to import up to 800 million cubic meters from Europe, addressing a production shortfall due to these attacks.

