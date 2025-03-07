Harnessing Hydropower: J&K's Ambitious Energy Vision
The Jammu and Kashmir government plans to introduce a new hydropower policy to unlock its 20,000 MW potential, attract private investment, and become an energy hub. The move includes modernizing infrastructure, reducing debts, and enhancing renewable energy initiatives to achieve energy self-sufficiency.
The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration has announced plans to introduce a transformative hydropower policy aimed at maximizing the region's vast 20,000 MW potential. This initiative is expected to attract significant private investment, accelerating energy development and fostering sustainable growth.
In his maiden budget presentation, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted the power sector as a governmental priority, with a proposed allocation increase to Rs 2,021.37 crore for 2025-26, up from Rs 762.80 crore in 2024-25. Key projects like Pakal Dul and Ratle are expected to bolster J&K's capacity, addressing a critical gap between energy production and revenue collection.
Additional steps include addressing technical and commercial power losses, installing smart meters, and promoting solar energy. The initiative aims to strengthen the financial stability of the power sector, ensuring reliable and affordable electricity supply and reducing public debt.
