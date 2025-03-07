YPF's 2024 EBITDA Surge: Fueling Argentina's Oil Triumph

Argentina's state oil firm, YPF, has announced a notable financial achievement as its 2024 EBITDA increased by 15%, reaching $4.65 billion compared to the previous year.

The company attributes this financial growth to a confluence of positive factors including the recovery of local fuel prices, an uptick in oil exports, and expanded shale oil production.

These strategic advancements underscore YPF's resilience and adaptability in the face of fluctuating global oil markets, setting the stage for continued economic development within Argentina's energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)