Left Menu

YPF's 2024 EBITDA Surge: Fueling Argentina's Oil Triumph

Argentina's state oil company, YPF, announced a 15% rise in its 2024 EBITDA, reaching $4.65 billion. The increase is due to higher local fuel prices, expanding oil exports, and enhanced shale oil production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:14 IST
YPF's 2024 EBITDA Surge: Fueling Argentina's Oil Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's state oil firm, YPF, has announced a notable financial achievement as its 2024 EBITDA increased by 15%, reaching $4.65 billion compared to the previous year.

The company attributes this financial growth to a confluence of positive factors including the recovery of local fuel prices, an uptick in oil exports, and expanded shale oil production.

These strategic advancements underscore YPF's resilience and adaptability in the face of fluctuating global oil markets, setting the stage for continued economic development within Argentina's energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025