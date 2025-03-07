PM Modi Champions Inclusive Policies at Surat Food Security Campaign

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the significance of policy saturation, advocating for universal benefits rather than selective gain. Modi emphasized that direct government outreach leads to citizen satisfaction by ensuring benefits reach the rightful beneficiaries.

Inaugurating the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign, PM Modi reaffirmed the central government's pledge to guarantee food and nutrition security, particularly for the underprivileged. He criticized opposition forces, labeling them as "thugs," who, according to him, cannot obstruct the government's mission to serve. Modi emphasized the role of inclusive policies in preventing misinformation and negativity.

PM Modi lauded Surat's initiative to enhance food and nutrition security, noting its role as a trailblazer in Gujarat and beyond. He announced that over 2.5 lakh beneficiaries, including senior citizens, widows, and the specially-abled, have been identified to receive free rations and nutritious meals.

The prime minister recalled challenges tackled during the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted the Garib Kalyan Yojana, a monumental scheme launched to support the underprivileged with food security. Modi praised the central and Gujarat governments for their Rs 2 lakh crore expenditure to ensure continuous food supply for impoverished families. He further detailed initiatives like the PM Poshan Scheme and Saksham Anganwadi program, which aim to nourish vulnerable populations.

Ending with a nod to international recognition, PM Modi cited the role of flagship programs such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan in public health improvements. The prime minister concluded by reiterating the government's steadfast commitment to ensuring food security and nutrition for all, laying a robust foundation for India's future.

