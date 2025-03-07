Left Menu

PM Modi Champions Inclusive Policies at Surat Food Security Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of policy saturation for equitable access to government benefits. Launching Surat's Food Security Campaign, he highlighted measures to ensure food and nutrition security for the underprivileged. Modi criticized opposition tactics and showcased initiatives like PM Poshan, emphasizing India's progress in health and nutrition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:14 IST
PM Modi Champions Inclusive Policies at Surat Food Security Campaign
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the significance of policy saturation, advocating for universal benefits rather than selective gain. Modi emphasized that direct government outreach leads to citizen satisfaction by ensuring benefits reach the rightful beneficiaries.

Inaugurating the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign, PM Modi reaffirmed the central government's pledge to guarantee food and nutrition security, particularly for the underprivileged. He criticized opposition forces, labeling them as "thugs," who, according to him, cannot obstruct the government's mission to serve. Modi emphasized the role of inclusive policies in preventing misinformation and negativity.

PM Modi lauded Surat's initiative to enhance food and nutrition security, noting its role as a trailblazer in Gujarat and beyond. He announced that over 2.5 lakh beneficiaries, including senior citizens, widows, and the specially-abled, have been identified to receive free rations and nutritious meals.

The prime minister recalled challenges tackled during the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted the Garib Kalyan Yojana, a monumental scheme launched to support the underprivileged with food security. Modi praised the central and Gujarat governments for their Rs 2 lakh crore expenditure to ensure continuous food supply for impoverished families. He further detailed initiatives like the PM Poshan Scheme and Saksham Anganwadi program, which aim to nourish vulnerable populations.

Ending with a nod to international recognition, PM Modi cited the role of flagship programs such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan in public health improvements. The prime minister concluded by reiterating the government's steadfast commitment to ensuring food security and nutrition for all, laying a robust foundation for India's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025