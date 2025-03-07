Empowering Expeditions: Women Sailors Chart New Waters

On the eve of International Women's Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a video conference with the crew members of Navika Sagar Parikrama II, praising their historic journey. In conversation with Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A, Singh lauded their bravery and dedication as they circumnavigate the globe aboard INSV Tarini, currently navigating through the South Atlantic Ocean towards Cape Town.

The Defence Minister honored their voyage as a testament to India's commitment to women's empowerment, acknowledging the government's efforts to promote a gender-inclusive defense force. Singh's admiration for their achievements and words of encouragement mirrored a national pride in women's significant role in high-endurance maritime missions.

The Navika Sagar Parikrama II exemplifies India's push for greater women's participation in maritime and defense sectors. Emphasizing leadership, self-reliance, and gender equality, the expedition creates a pathway for future female leaders in defense. The Ministry of Defence remains committed to expanding opportunities for women, as highlighted by recent policy changes to incorporate women in diverse military roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)