Assam Governor Celebrates Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize Winners

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has extended his congratulations to the esteemed winners of the 2024 Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize. Highlighting the announcement, a statement from Raj Bhavan on Friday recognized notable authors like Anjan Sharma for Assamese, Basudeb Das for Bengali, and Uttara Bwiswmuthiary for Bodo translations.

Governor Acharya hailed the winners for their invaluable contributions to the literary world, noting that their works significantly enrich regional literature. He emphasized that their achievements not only transcend linguistic barriers but also serve to enhance the cultural and intellectual fabric of society.

Expressing optimism for the future, the Governor acknowledged the laurels their accomplishments have brought to the state and underlined the inspirational legacy they are leaving behind for future generations. Their remarkable achievements are celebrated and aspire for even greater recognition in the years to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)