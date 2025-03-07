Left Menu

Karnataka High Court's Dual Verdicts: Relief for Some, Troubles for Others

The Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition to quash an FIR against BJP MLA Munirathna related to caste abuse, while quashing summons for CM Siddaramaiah's wife. Munirathna also faces charges of planning a murder. The court dismissed a request for a CBI probe, affirming a Lokayukta enquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:15 IST
Karnataka High Court's Dual Verdicts: Relief for Some, Troubles for Others
BJP MLA Munirathna (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial development, the Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed BJP MLA Munirathna's petition seeking to annul an FIR tied to a caste atrocity case. Munirathna, formerly a minister and current MLA from Rajarajeshwari Nagar, attempted to quash the case initiated at Bengaluru's Vyalikaval police station, following his arrest related to allegations of caste abuse.

Concurrently, the High Court invalidated summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Karnataka CM Siddaramiah's wife, Parvathi, and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh concerning the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) controversy. Justice M Nagaprasanna's ruling provides significant relief to CM Siddaramaiah, as both Parvathi and Minister Byrathi Suresh had appealed for the summons' cancellation in connection with the MUDA scam.

Adding complexity to the legal landscape, the High Court rejected a petition calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, asserting the presence of an adequate investigation by another entity, Lokayukta. Munirathna, earlier booked in December for purportedly conspiring to murder a former JD(S) Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike contractor and her spouse, is also facing charges like voyeurism and outraging modesty.

Further, Bengaluru police filed an FIR on November 30 against Munirathna, Sunandamma, and several others. Arrested on September 14, Munirathna was taken into custody while en route to Andhra Pradesh, with assistance from Kolar Police, according to Kolar Superintendent of Police B Nikhil. The case envelops multiple allegations under various IPC Sections, including sexual harassment, voyeurism, rape, criminal intimidation, intentional insult aimed at provoking unrest, extortion, criminal breach of trust, and attempted culpable homicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

