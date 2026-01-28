Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate's Clampdown: Anil Ambani's Reliance Group Under Scrutiny

The Enforcement Directorate has intensified its investigation into Anil Ambani's Reliance Group, attaching assets worth Rs 1,800 crore. This brings the total to Rs 12,000 crore in cases of alleged money laundering and fraud, involving companies like Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:44 IST
Enforcement Directorate's Clampdown: Anil Ambani's Reliance Group Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Ambani's Reliance Group faces intensified scrutiny as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) clamps down with asset attachments worth over Rs 1,800 crore, escalating the probe to a total of Rs 12,000 crore. The ED's measures are tied to alleged money laundering activities concerning multiple Reliance companies.

The federal probe agency released a statement mentioning the issuance of four provisional orders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, aiming at bank deposits, unquoted investments, and immovable properties. These actions relate to alleged infringements by Reliance's various financial arms and a major 'fraud' involving Yes Bank.

Investigations reveal Yes Bank's extensive investments in Reliance companies from 2017 to 2019, which turned disadvantageous by late 2019. Public funds exceeding Rs 11,000 crore are said to be involved, with alleged fraudulent diversions by Reliance entities. The ED's extensive investigation covers foreign remittances and loan misuse, highlighting significant financial mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026