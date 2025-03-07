Left Menu

EU's Wolf Hunt Proposal Sparks Controversy

The European Commission proposes to ease wolf hunting in Europe, citing livestock threats and rising numbers. The change reduces wolves' protection under the Bern Convention, now labeling them 'protected' instead of 'strictly protected'. Supporters say it aids ecosystem management, while critics argue for real farming solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission has proposed easing restrictions on wolf hunting across Europe, highlighting the rising wolf populations and the threat they pose to livestock as primary motivations. The proposal intends to embed the recent downgrading of wolves' protection status from "strictly protected" to "protected" into EU law, following the Bern Convention's update.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted the potential danger wolf packs pose in certain regions, emphasizing that the change would allow local authorities to balance managing wolf populations with protecting farming and biodiversity. However, critics argue that the change stems from von der Leyen's personal experience after a wolf killed her pony in 2022, with some lawmakers accusing her of using her position for personal reasons.

The proposal has yet to receive approval from EU countries and the European Parliament. Since 1979, the Bern Convention has safeguarded wolves unless they become a serious threat to livestock. The updated status permits hunting but obliges countries to prevent wolves from becoming endangered, pointing to ongoing debates around conservation and farming practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

