Uttarakhand CM Lauds PM Modi's Heartfelt Connect with the Nation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday lavished praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the Prime Minister's immense popularity and the deep affection he receives from Indian citizens. In a post on the social platform X, Dhami applauded Modi as the "winner of countless hearts" due to his unwavering dedication to national service.

Dhami's praise surfaced during a period of significant recognition for PM Modi's leadership, both within India and internationally. Modi's soaring approval ratings continue to solidify his status as one of the world's most admired leaders. Such sentiment was echoed as Dhami noted the boundless love the populace holds for Modi.

During a Surat visit, Modi partook in a roadshow, launched the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign, and distributed benefits under the National Food Security Act. An emotional interaction with a citizen holding a portrait of Modi and his late mother highlighted Modi's personal outreach. The video's circulation on Dhami's official X account magnified this moment.

Prime Minister Modi's visit saw the inauguration of multiple welfare initiatives, notably the distribution of benefits to around 2 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to comprehensive food security.

