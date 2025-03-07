Championing Cyber Safety: India Boosts Internet Awareness

In a bid to enhance public awareness on internet safety, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) spearheaded a nationwide campaign as part of Safer Internet Day observance on February 11. This initiative, themed 'Together for a Better Internet,' was designed to educate users on cyber hygiene and emerging digital threats, according to an official release from the Ministry.

The campaign was part of the Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA) program, executed in collaboration with entities including NIC, NIXI, C-DAC, NIELIT, MyGov, NeGD, and various partner institutions. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) played a pivotal role in expanding the outreach, leveraging its expansive digital and communication networks.

Spanning across 35 States and Union Territories, 1,521 awareness workshops were organized, engaging over 3.08 lakh participants. These workshops focused on pivotal subjects such as cyber threat mitigation, digital security best practices, and encouraged responsible online behavior. To broaden the educational scope, expert talks, quizzes, and competitions were also conducted, while radio and online platforms amplified the campaign's reach.

Messages were broadcast nationwide in 11 major Indian languages through FM stations and Prasar Bharati networks, reaching an estimated 2.27 crore listeners. The digital campaign, driven by MyGov and NIC, achieved significant traction with over 5.49 lakh impressions and 63.57 lakh views.

An online workshop, 'Navigating the Digital Highway: Safeguarding Your Online Journey,' addressed MeitY officials and other government stakeholders, focusing on cybersecurity best practices and tools like PIC2MAP and SecureEraser for content verification and data security. Participants expressed considerable appreciation for the insightful sessions provided.

Under the recently approved ISEA Phase-III, initiatives continue with the aim to train 2.25 lakh individuals in cybersecurity over the next five years, including 45,000 certified professionals and coverage extended to over 12 crore beneficiaries as part of the Cyber Aware Digital Naagrik campaign, targeting a broad demographic from students to NGOs.

(With inputs from agencies.)