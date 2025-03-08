Canada Unveils Billions in Support Amid U.S. Trade Tariff Challenges

Canada has launched a comprehensive support package amounting to over C$6.5 billion to aid industries affected by recent U.S. tariffs. The relief is designed to assist companies in identifying new global markets, preventing job losses, and facilitating access to financing, according to government officials.

The U.S. accounts for 75% of Canada's exports, making the nation heavily reliant on its southern neighbor for economic stability. With the imposition of 25% tariffs by the Trump administration, Canada anticipates that its economic growth could be jeopardized by this protracted trade dispute.

In response, Canada is offering C$5 billion for exporters to diversify into new markets, an additional C$1 billion for the agriculture sector, and C$500 million in low-interest loans to support industries such as steel, aluminum, and automotive. The government also eased the Employment Insurance Work-Sharing Program to mitigate potential job losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)