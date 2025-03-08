Left Menu

Canada Unveils Billions in Support Amid U.S. Trade Tariff Challenges

Canada announced over C$6.5 billion in aid to support businesses impacted by U.S. tariffs. The relief measures aim to help companies explore new markets, prevent layoffs, and access loans. Leaders emphasized unity and resilience while pursuing diversification in export markets to mitigate the trade war's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 01:47 IST
Canada has launched a comprehensive support package amounting to over C$6.5 billion to aid industries affected by recent U.S. tariffs. The relief is designed to assist companies in identifying new global markets, preventing job losses, and facilitating access to financing, according to government officials.

The U.S. accounts for 75% of Canada's exports, making the nation heavily reliant on its southern neighbor for economic stability. With the imposition of 25% tariffs by the Trump administration, Canada anticipates that its economic growth could be jeopardized by this protracted trade dispute.

In response, Canada is offering C$5 billion for exporters to diversify into new markets, an additional C$1 billion for the agriculture sector, and C$500 million in low-interest loans to support industries such as steel, aluminum, and automotive. The government also eased the Employment Insurance Work-Sharing Program to mitigate potential job losses.

