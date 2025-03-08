Left Menu

China Strikes Back with Tariffs on Canadian Imports

China has announced tariffs on various Canadian agricultural and food products in reaction to Canada's import levies on Chinese electric vehicles and metals. Canadian rapeseed oil, oilcakes, and peas will face a 100% tariff starting March 20, with aquatic products and pork subject to an additional 25% tariff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-03-2025 06:40 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 06:40 IST
China Strikes Back with Tariffs on Canadian Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a tit-for-tat trade measure, China has unveiled tariffs on select Canadian agricultural and food products. This move comes as a response to Canada's levy on Chinese electric vehicles and metal exports, intensifying the trade dispute between the two nations.

As per the Chinese commerce ministry's announcement, Canadian rapeseed oil, oilcakes, and peas will face a significant 100% tariff starting from March 20. This sharp increase is designed to hit key Canadian exports hard, dealing a blow to the agricultural sector.

Additionally, China will impose an extra 25% tariff on aquatic products and pork imported from Canada, further straining trade relations amid ongoing diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025