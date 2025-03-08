China Strikes Back with Tariffs on Canadian Imports

In a tit-for-tat trade measure, China has unveiled tariffs on select Canadian agricultural and food products. This move comes as a response to Canada's levy on Chinese electric vehicles and metal exports, intensifying the trade dispute between the two nations.

As per the Chinese commerce ministry's announcement, Canadian rapeseed oil, oilcakes, and peas will face a significant 100% tariff starting from March 20. This sharp increase is designed to hit key Canadian exports hard, dealing a blow to the agricultural sector.

Additionally, China will impose an extra 25% tariff on aquatic products and pork imported from Canada, further straining trade relations amid ongoing diplomatic tensions.

