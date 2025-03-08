From Fields to Social Media: Anita Devi's Empowerment Journey

Anita Devi, a pioneering farmer and entrepreneur from Bihar, took charge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media accounts on Women's Day. Her aim was to spread the message of self-reliance and rural empowerment.

Devi shared how her farming venture not only supported her family but also created jobs for numerous women in her village. Through her Madhopur Farmers Producer Company Limited, established in 2016, she has empowered women by providing seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides to farmers.

Inspired by new opportunities in makhana production, Anita Devi conveyed a powerful message to women across India: "If I could do it, so can you." Prime Minister Modi highlighted this initiative as part of his government's dedication to women's empowerment.

