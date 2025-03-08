Trailblazing Women Take Over PM Modi's Social Media

In a powerful display of Nari Shakti, six remarkable women commandeered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media accounts on International Women's Day. Their stories, spanning various fields, highlight the impressive impact of women in India's development.

Among the featured achievers were Chess Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu, renowned for her global contributions, and Anita Devi, the 'Mushroom Lady of Bihar,' who has empowered hundreds in sustainable agriculture. Also in the spotlight were Elina Mishra and Shilpi Soni, scientists breaking barriers in nuclear research and space technology respectively.

Ajaita Shah, CEO of Frontier Markets, fosters rural entrepreneurship, while Dr. Anjlee Agarwal fights for inclusive infrastructure. As Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed his commitment to empowering women, this initiative once again provided a global stage for pioneering Indian women.

(With inputs from agencies.)