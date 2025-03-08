Chennai's Officers Training Academy Commissions 169 New Military Leaders in Grand Parade

In a grand spectacle on Saturday, the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, located at St Thomas Mount, held a passing-out parade to commission 169 newly trained military officers, among them 24 women. This parade not only marked the conclusion of their rigorous training but also celebrated their readiness to serve the nation.

The parade was reviewed by Lieutenant General Johnson P Mathew, the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, and included the commissioning of 133 men and 24 women. Remarkably, officer cadets from five friendly foreign nations also completed their training, highlighting the spirit of international cooperation and camaraderie.

The reviewing officer commended the cadets and OTA staff for exemplary achievements and urged the new officers to uphold military values. The event concluded with newly commissioned officers pledging allegiance to the Constitution of India, marking their commitment to protect the nation at any cost.

(With inputs from agencies.)