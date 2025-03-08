Union Minister Visits Telangana's Cutting-Edge Electronics Hub as Railways Overhaul Safety Measures

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday visited an electronics manufacturing cluster in Divitipally, Telangana, which is being developed for battery packs, cell manufacturing, and lithium batteries crucial for the electric vehicle industry. This cluster is a joint effort by the state and central governments to bolster the nation's electronics manufacturing capabilities.

During his visit, Minister Vaishnaw emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on advancing electronics manufacturing, highlighting Divitipally as one of three central government-backed clusters in Telangana. "This state-of-the-art facility will significantly contribute to the growing electric vehicle industry," he stated to reporters. Meanwhile, Vaishnaw also convened a high-level railways meeting on station crowd control measures.

Following the meeting, it was announced that new waiting areas would be established at 60 stations. This initiative, inspired by Mahakumbh's arrangements, ensures that passengers access platforms only when trains are ready to board, thereby reducing congestion. Enhanced safety steps include developing Foot Over Bridges, installing CCTV cameras, and introducing new identity cards and authority measures for railway staff and station directors.

(With inputs from agencies.)