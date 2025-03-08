Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: Verification Drives in Capital

In a significant move to address the issue of illegal immigration in Delhi, police on Saturday launched a verification drive at the Jai Hindi Camp in Vasant Kunj. Sub-Inspector Ravi Malik detailed the process, explaining that officials ask residents for identification proofs during the verification, sending suspicious cases to their respective districts for further checks.

Sub-Inspector Malik emphasized that individuals found without proper documentation could face deportation. In March, a similar operation targeted illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Sangam Vihar. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had earlier this year instructed police to focus efforts on identifying undocumented immigrants in the national capital.

A key meeting of top Delhi Police officials resolved to boost measures against illegal immigrants, especially from Bangladesh. The LG's initiative includes a public awareness campaign urging residents and employers to verify workers and domestic help correctly, while legal action is proposed against those harboring unverified immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)