Pentagon Prepares Troops Amid Rising Tensions Over Deportations

The Pentagon has put approximately 1,500 active-duty soldiers in Alaska on alert for potential deployment to Minnesota, reacting to growing protests against government deportation actions, according to two U.S. officials. This move comes amid uncertain conditions if violence in the state will necessitate military intervention.

President Donald Trump recently threatened the deployment under the Insurrection Act should state officials fail to control protests targeting immigration personnel. These tensions escalated following ICE officer Jonathan Ross's alleged deadly shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis, sparking confrontations.

Debates continue regarding the proposed troop deployment as Minnesota's Mayor Jacob Frey expresses concerns that military presence could worsen local tensions. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem suggested establishing designated protest zones. Meanwhile, accusations of federal overreach persist as local leaders push back on perceived excessive interventions.

