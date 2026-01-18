Left Menu

Pentagon Prepares Troops Amid Rising Tensions Over Deportations

The Pentagon has ordered 1,500 soldiers to prepare for potential deployment to Minnesota amid protests over government deportation efforts. Tensions have heightened in Minneapolis following the death of a mother allegedly shot by ICE, with President Trump's threats of military involvement further escalating the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 22:41 IST
Pentagon Prepares Troops Amid Rising Tensions Over Deportations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pentagon has put approximately 1,500 active-duty soldiers in Alaska on alert for potential deployment to Minnesota, reacting to growing protests against government deportation actions, according to two U.S. officials. This move comes amid uncertain conditions if violence in the state will necessitate military intervention.

President Donald Trump recently threatened the deployment under the Insurrection Act should state officials fail to control protests targeting immigration personnel. These tensions escalated following ICE officer Jonathan Ross's alleged deadly shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis, sparking confrontations.

Debates continue regarding the proposed troop deployment as Minnesota's Mayor Jacob Frey expresses concerns that military presence could worsen local tensions. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem suggested establishing designated protest zones. Meanwhile, accusations of federal overreach persist as local leaders push back on perceived excessive interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
2
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
3
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
4
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026