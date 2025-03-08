Empowering Women: Modi's Drive for Rural India's Growth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the critical role of women's empowerment in India's development, especially in rural areas. Launching new schemes in Navsari, he praised the increase in women's participation across sectors. Modi underscored the respect for women as pivotal for national progress.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, underscored the importance of women's empowerment in rural India's development. Speaking in Navsari on International Women's Day, he highlighted his government's priority on women's rights and opportunities.
Modi noted that the first bill passed in India's new Parliament focused on 'Nari Shakti,' and with a woman president from a tribal background signing it, the move symbolizes women's growing influence.
He emphasized how women are excelling in politics, sports, and other fields, noting a significant increase in their participation since 2014. Modi also lauded the all-female team responsible for the event's security, demonstrating women's leadership capacity.
