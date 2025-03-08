Left Menu

Empowering Women: Modi's Drive for Rural India's Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the critical role of women's empowerment in India's development, especially in rural areas. Launching new schemes in Navsari, he praised the increase in women's participation across sectors. Modi underscored the respect for women as pivotal for national progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 14:22 IST
Empowering Women: Modi's Drive for Rural India's Growth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, underscored the importance of women's empowerment in rural India's development. Speaking in Navsari on International Women's Day, he highlighted his government's priority on women's rights and opportunities.

Modi noted that the first bill passed in India's new Parliament focused on 'Nari Shakti,' and with a woman president from a tribal background signing it, the move symbolizes women's growing influence.

He emphasized how women are excelling in politics, sports, and other fields, noting a significant increase in their participation since 2014. Modi also lauded the all-female team responsible for the event's security, demonstrating women's leadership capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025