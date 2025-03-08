Left Menu

Dalit Families Stand Defiant Against Centuries-Old Temple Ban

In West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, 130 Dalit families battle against a 300-year-old caste-based temple ban. Despite administrative interventions, the struggle for their Constitutional right to worship persists. Economic ostracization further challenges their resolve as they consider legal action for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-03-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 16:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, about 130 Dalit families are at the forefront of battling a caste-based tradition that has persisted for three centuries. They aim to secure their Constitutionally-guaranteed right to worship at the Gidheswar Shiv temple, despite resistance from villagers and the temple committee.

The history of discrimination dates back to the temple's founding, with Dalit families historically being barred from worshipping due to their 'low caste' status. Attempts by the administration to mediate, especially during the recent Shivratri festival, have faced ground-level resistance. Economic sanctions on Dalit families have only intensified their plight.

Despite setbacks, the Dalit families remain resolute. They plan to pursue legal avenues if no resolution is achieved. Meanwhile, administrative discussions continue amid concerns over potential unrest, as the community waits for a breakthrough in securing their right to worship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

