IAF Chief Advocates for Tech Innovation in India

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh called for Indian technology innovation, urging the nation's ecosystem to produce advancements that others follow, at the India Today Conclave.

Highlighting lessons from global conflicts, Singh stressed the importance of preparing for prolonged warfare and maintaining air supremacy. He noted the evolving role of technology, particularly unmanned vehicles, in today's conflicts.

Addressing reports of Pakistan acquiring fifth-generation aircraft, Singh emphasized the need for tactical strategies and tech advancement. Reflecting on past incidents like the Balakot airstrike, he underscored the significance of having political will and readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)