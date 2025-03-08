Strength and Equality: Leaders Champion Women's Day

This International Women's Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee underscored the inherent strength and power of women, emphasizing their ability to shape their own world every day. Banerjee highlighted that women should not be celebrated on a single day but acknowledged daily for their resilience and strength.

Advocating for equality, Banerjee urged women to find their wings and conquer the skies, asserting that the world belongs to everyone, regardless of gender. She called for honoring women as equals, advocating for recognition of their rights and contributions to society.

Leaders across India joined in these sentiments. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, reaffirmed his commitment to breaking barriers for women, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to 'Nari Shakti,' emphasizing government efforts to empower women through various schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)