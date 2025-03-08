Left Menu

Strength and Equality: Leaders Champion Women's Day

On International Women's Day, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee emphasized women's strength and called for equality. She urged recognition of women's daily contributions, advocating for a gender-equal world. Leaders like Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi also acknowledged women's vital societal roles, promoting empowerment and respect across all genders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:21 IST
Strength and Equality: Leaders Champion Women's Day
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

This International Women's Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee underscored the inherent strength and power of women, emphasizing their ability to shape their own world every day. Banerjee highlighted that women should not be celebrated on a single day but acknowledged daily for their resilience and strength.

Advocating for equality, Banerjee urged women to find their wings and conquer the skies, asserting that the world belongs to everyone, regardless of gender. She called for honoring women as equals, advocating for recognition of their rights and contributions to society.

Leaders across India joined in these sentiments. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, reaffirmed his commitment to breaking barriers for women, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to 'Nari Shakti,' emphasizing government efforts to empower women through various schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025