Pioneering All-Female Team Guides Tours at Indian Army Memorial in Pune

An all-female team now leads tours at the Indian Army's Southern Command War Memorial in Pune, challenging gender norms. The initiative champions women's empowerment and highlights their role in preserving India's military history. The team's training enhances visitor experiences and bolsters their confidence and economic independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:38 IST
Women guides lead way at Southern Command War Memorial in Pune (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic development, the Southern Command War Memorial in Pune has embraced an all-female team to guide visitors, thereby challenging conventional gender roles and promoting women's empowerment. This initiative by the Indian Army underscores the evolving importance of women in curating and narrating the country's military history.

The team is comprised of four remarkable women: Vijaya Sakpal, a Veer Nari; Sharda Umbarkar, the spouse of an Army veteran; and Kalyani Bhosale along with Mukta Chavan, both wives of active-duty soldiers. By stepping into a field traditionally dominated by men, these women serve not just as guides but as storytellers enriching public understanding of the military's sacrifices.

This team has received rigorous training in military history, public speaking, and museum curation, enabling them to offer detailed insights into wars, military equipment, and acts of courage showcased at the memorial. Their expertise ensures a captivating and educational experience for visitors, simultaneously enhancing their professional skills and boosting economic independence.

Beyond education, this initiative provides financial empowerment, helping these women nurture their families and challenge societal norms regarding women's roles in the workforce. With competitive wages, they achieve financial stability and contribute to broader social transformation.

The presence of female guides inspires younger audiences, particularly girls, who see them engaging confidently with military history and storytelling. Their unique perspectives ensure a more inclusive narrative at the War Memorial, enriching India's military legacy.

Through this groundbreaking effort, the Indian Army fortifies its commitment to past honors while advancing gender inclusivity and social progress at the Southern Command War Memorial, positioning it as a symbol of modernity in military heritage and women's empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

