Nagaland's Visionary 2025-26 Budget: A Path to Holistic Development

The Nagaland Assembly passed the 2025-26 budget of Rs 24,699.83 crore, featuring initiatives like a Skill Mission, Living Morung Initiative, and Solar Power Mission. The budget aims to revitalize Naga culture, address energy deficits, and improve transportation. It signifies holistic development for Nagaland's future, according to Speaker Longkumer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:57 IST
The Nagaland Assembly approved the 2025-26 state budget amounting to Rs 24,699.83 crore by voice vote on Saturday. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also manages the finance portfolio, presented the budget on Thursday, gaining acceptance for grant demands from 82 departments for the upcoming fiscal year.

The Nagaland Appropriation (No. 3) Bill 2025 was also passed, permitting the appropriation of Rs 24,699.83 crore from the state's consolidated fund for the financial year concluding on March 31, 2026. Key initiatives in the budget include training programs under the Skill Mission, the Living Morung Initiative, and the Solar Power Mission to tackle the state's energy challenges.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer described the budget as comprehensive, hinting at a progressive transformation for Nagaland. Commending the Chief Minister and his team, Longkumer remarked on their commitment to the state's populace, reflected in the budget's ambitions.

