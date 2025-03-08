Indian Army's Empowerment Drive: Celebrating Women Across Northeast

The Indian Army commemorated International Women's Day on Saturday with a series of significant events throughout the North Eastern states, emphasizing its commitment to women's empowerment and community engagement. According to the Ministry of Defence's press release from Manipur, Nagaland, and Southern Arunachal Pradesh, the celebrations at Leimakhong Military Station in Manipur were led by Priya Kartikeya, Chairperson of the Family Welfare Organisation (FWO) Red Shield Division. Kartikeya honored 29 women conservancy staff for their dedication to cleanliness and greenery, recognizing their relentless contributions.

In Hengjang, Manipur, the Army orchestrated a lecture on Women Empowerment followed by a friendly volleyball match, which saw enthusiastic local participation. As detailed in the release, this event was the finale of a four-day celebration featuring a Women's Health Awareness Session at John Calvin Academy, a discussion on 'The Role of Women in the Armed Forces' at Khurkhul Standard English School, and a medical camp at Kanto Sabal in Imphal.

The celebration extended to Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts with the theme 'For All Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, and Empowerment.' A Health Awareness Drive at the Sangai University Relief Camp aimed to educate displaced families on preventive healthcare and nutrition. Additionally, a 'Run for Fun' at Sendra Village encouraged fitness and unity among women, while an interactive session on hygiene and sanitation provided participants with vital health knowledge.

The Army's efforts continued at the Cosmetic Centre in Phubala, where local women were introduced to programs for economic independence through livelihood enhancement. In Aizawl, Mizoram, a Women's Health Awareness Session was held by health experts from the Indian Army at the 1 Mizoram National Cadet Corps (NCC) Battalion. This session highlighted menstrual hygiene, early breast cancer detection, and breaking societal taboos, equipping young women with essential health information.

Meanwhile, in Tinsukia, Assam, a lecture on Women's Empowerment at Adarsha Vidya Mandir Middle English School, Margherita engaged nine teachers and 88 students in a thought-provoking discussion on gender equality and leadership. The Army also recognized the contributions of defence civilian women employees in Masimpur, with tokens of appreciation and a motivational lecture emphasizing their crucial role in nation-building.

Through these initiatives, the Indian Army asserted its steadfast dedication to empowering women, fostering inclusivity, and strengthening community ties across the northeastern states. International Women's Day, celebrated globally on March 8, acknowledges the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)