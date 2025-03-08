Left Menu

Karnataka CM Mandates Action on Heinous Hampi Rape Case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemns the Hampi rape as a heinous crime and orders immediate legal action against the suspects. With two arrests made, the investigation is ongoing. The incident, involving two women, including an Israeli national, at a heritage site, has sparked calls for increased safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 19:16 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has shocked the nation, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has termed the recent Hampi rape as a 'heinous crime,' urging an immediate crackdown on the suspects. The incident saw two women, one being an Israeli national, allegedly raped by three men near the Hampi heritage site in Karnataka's Vijayanagara district.

Reacting to the horrific assault, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that two suspects have been apprehended, with efforts to identify and arrest a third still underway. The government, emphasizing tourist safety, assured stringent measures against recurrence of such crimes. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar confirmed that investigations are progressing as per legal requirements.

The devastating event unfolded on March 6 during a stargazing trip by the victims and three tourists, which turned violent when three men approached them under the guise of seeking petrol assistance and launched the attack. As the police continue their pursuit, the Karnataka government's commitment to ensuring public safety remains firm, with various political figures condemning the assault and demanding justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

