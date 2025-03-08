NMDC Launches Free Skill Development Courses for Chhattisgarh Youth

In a bid to bolster employment and economic stability in Chhattisgarh, the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has launched free skill development courses for 500 young individuals from Dantewada and Bastar. Partnering with the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), NMDC aims to equip participants with industry-relevant skills under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

This initiative offers diverse training programs, including courses for 8th-pass students in Machine Operator roles and diplomas for 10th-pass students in Plastic Technology. A postgraduate diploma is also available for graduates in science. The high placement guarantee promises financial and career growth opportunities for participants.

Enrollment starts from March 10, with specific dates allocated for different districts. By investing in skill development, NMDC strives to stimulate industrial growth and economic self-sufficiency in the region, providing young people with a pathway to stable employment and encouraging local entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from agencies.)