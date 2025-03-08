Ethanol Revolution: Transforming India's Sugar Mills and Empowering Farmers
Union Minister Amit Shah emphasized the dual benefits of ethanol-producing cooperative sugar mills in ensuring food security and reducing petroleum imports. The revival of mills in Gujarat will impact 10,000 farmers, aiming to produce ethanol and biofuels. This initiative reflects PM Modi's vision of transforming farmers into energy producers.
Union Minister Amit Shah highlighted the crucial role of ethanol-producing cooperative sugar mills in bolstering food security and curbing India's petroleum import expenses. This statement followed the commencement of the modernization of three sugar mills in Gujarat's Gir Somnath and Valsad districts.
Shah noted the transformations under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, which turned food-producing farmers into energy producers by intertwining ethanol production with sugar mills. This shift allows India to tap into the global biofuel market, enhancing the status of local farmers as international biofuel producers.
Collaborating with Indian Potash Limited, cooperative banks, and government bodies, the initiative introduces innovative farming practices and technology to boost sugarcane production, ultimately aligning with the farming sector's advancement under the Modi administration.
