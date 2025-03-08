ASHA Workers' Unyielding Strike in Kerala: A Fight for Fair Wages

The determined protest by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers in Kerala has stretched into its 27th day, with no signs of abating. Their indefinite strike targets the Left Democratic Alliance (LDF) government, with demands for a monthly honorarium of Rs 21,000 and a retirement package of Rs 5 lakh.

Undeterred by the oppressive heat, ASHA workers remain firm in their demands. On International Women's Day, they orchestrated a large-scale demonstration in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, drawing support from women across Kerala and various women's organizations, ramping up the pressure on the authorities.

In efforts to quell the unrest, the Kerala Health Department has announced the release of two months' back pay and adjustments in honorarium eligibility criteria. Nonetheless, ASHA workers have stood their ground, demanding a meaningful salary increase. The National Health Mission (NHM) has instructed striking ASHA workers to resume duties, but protests persist as core demands remain unaddressed.

Previously, on March 4, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan of the Congress party censured the LDF government for not honoring its promise of a Rs 21,000 honorarium. He criticized the government's "negative attitude" and alleged attempts to intimidate the protesting workers, while reiterating Congress's support for their cause and emphasizing their demanding workload versus their minimal Rs 7,000 state honorarium.

More than a week ago, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the Kerala government for the meager compensation of ASHA workers, framing the protest as a quest for 'dignity and respect.' She denounced the situation as a disgrace that women integral to society's fabric must struggle for their rights, blaming the state's indifference and efforts to muffle dissent.

The Wayanad MP noted that ASHA workers in neighboring Karnataka and Telangana earn higher wages, contrasting with the paltry Rs 7,000 paid in Kerala.

