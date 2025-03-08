Left Menu

Khadi's Rise: Historic Sales and Sweet Revolutions at Prayagraj Exhibition

A national-level exhibition at Prayagraj during Mahakumbh 2025 marked a milestone for Khadi, with sales reaching Rs 12.02 crore. Highlighting PM Modi's initiatives, KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar discussed the 'Honey Mission' and the 'Khadi Revolution', stressing significant growth in both sectors and increased employment, especially for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 22:53 IST
Manoj Kumar, Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to India's traditional industries, the national-level Khadi exhibition during Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj recorded historic sales of Rs 12.02 crore, as per Manoj Kumar, Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). The surge is credited to Prime Minister Modi's 'Khadi Revolution' initiative.

The exhibition showcased an array of products with 98 Khadi stalls and 54 village industry stalls, posting significant sales of Rs 9.76 crore and Rs 2.26 crore, respectively. Furthering the 'New Khadi for New India' vision, Kumar distributed 2,050 bee boxes and related materials to beekeepers across six states, aiming to bolster the 'Honey Mission'.

The 'Honey Mission', rooted in PM Modi's 'Sweet Revolution' vision from 2016, strives to expand bee farming, complementing income through products like bee wax, crucial across industries like pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Kumar noted the remarkable growth of the Khadi sector, with a fivefold increase in product sales over the past decade, creating significant employment opportunities, especially for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

