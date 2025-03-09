Empowering Women: Telangana's Ambitious SHG Initiative

In a bold move to empower women and drive economic growth, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has unveiled a comprehensive initiative to support women Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the state. The government plans to assist these groups in setting up rice mills and storage facilities as part of a wider strategy to transform one crore women into 'crorepatis' or millionaires.

During a public gathering on International Women's Day, Reddy emphasized the state's commitment to helping SHGs procure paddy, store, and mill it to supply rice to the government and the Food Corporation of India (FCI). This initiative is pivotal to achieving the government's goal of a USD one trillion economy, with the number of SHG members projected to grow significantly.

The state has also relaxed age norms for SHG membership to facilitate broader participation. In addition, the government is supporting these groups to venture into new areas such as solar power and transport, sectors traditionally dominated by large capitalists. The Chief Minister also took a critical stance against previous governance, highlighting the new administration's commitment to women empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)