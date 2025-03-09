Left Menu

Balancing Act: Mothers in the Modern Workplace

Despite 80 per cent of mothers working outside the home, they face wage gaps, missed job opportunities, and immense stress. A survey found two-thirds of mothers consider leaving work due to childcare costs. The workplace must adapt with policies that respect mothers' logistical, physical, and emotional challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kingston | Updated: 09-03-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 10:22 IST
Balancing Act: Mothers in the Modern Workplace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Jamaica

In today's workforce, nearly 80 per cent of mothers are employed outside the home, yet they often encounter wage inequities and missed job prospects. Many face the overwhelming stress and financial burden of child care, with a U.S. survey revealing that two-thirds of mothers are considering exiting the workforce due to these pressures. The issue is particularly acute among Gen Z mothers, 82 per cent of whom report such concerns.

A recent study urges acknowledgment of the physical and emotional impacts of motherhood on working women. It draws from personal accounts and research to illustrate the challenging balance between professional duties and family responsibilities. The concept of 'everwork,' a term introduced by sociologist Alison Wynn, highlights the persistent demands for availability and performance that clash with the realities of family life.

Advocates call for systemic changes to support mothers in the workplace. Suggested measures include flexible working hours, the creation of spaces for breastfeeding, and revised performance evaluations that consider caregiving roles. By fostering inclusive environments and recognizing the unique challenges mothers face, workplaces can better support women's contributions and well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025