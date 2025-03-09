Balancing Act: Mothers in the Modern Workplace

In today's workforce, nearly 80 per cent of mothers are employed outside the home, yet they often encounter wage inequities and missed job prospects. Many face the overwhelming stress and financial burden of child care, with a U.S. survey revealing that two-thirds of mothers are considering exiting the workforce due to these pressures. The issue is particularly acute among Gen Z mothers, 82 per cent of whom report such concerns.

A recent study urges acknowledgment of the physical and emotional impacts of motherhood on working women. It draws from personal accounts and research to illustrate the challenging balance between professional duties and family responsibilities. The concept of 'everwork,' a term introduced by sociologist Alison Wynn, highlights the persistent demands for availability and performance that clash with the realities of family life.

Advocates call for systemic changes to support mothers in the workplace. Suggested measures include flexible working hours, the creation of spaces for breastfeeding, and revised performance evaluations that consider caregiving roles. By fostering inclusive environments and recognizing the unique challenges mothers face, workplaces can better support women's contributions and well-being.

