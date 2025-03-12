Controversy Over Aurangzeb Comments: SP MLA Abu Azmi to Face Police Inquiry
SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi will appear before Mumbai Police for his controversial statement on Aurangzeb. Despite initially being out of the country, he will comply with court orders to appear on specified dates. Azmi, who received anticipatory bail, claims media misrepresented his historical remarks, tarnishing his image.
- Country:
- India
SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi is set to appear before the Mumbai Police on Wednesday, addressing his contentious remarks about Aurangzeb. Initially reported to be out of the country, Azmi clarified his presence, complying with court directives to face inquiry on March 12, 13, and 15, as per Mumbai Police.
The Mumbai Sessions Court granted anticipatory bail to Azmi, hesitating arrest over the controversial statement he made in the Maharashtra legislative assembly. Azmi was ordered to appear between 11 am and 1 pm on the stipulated dates for investigation. The SP leader had previously claimed media misrepresentation of his comments, which sparked protests across party lines.
In his defense, Azmi highlighted historical context, citing India's prosperity during Aurangzeb's era. He denied any offensive statements towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and maintained respect for historical leaders. Under sections of the IPC, Azmi faces allegations after media misinterpretation allegedly led to his suspension, which he has requested to be revoked from Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Orders Immediate Reinstatement of RJD MLC
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Granted Anticipatory Bail Amidst Legal Battle
Trump Administration Defies Court Order on Frozen Foreign Aid
Supreme Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Ex-IAS Officer in Land Dispute Case
Summoned to Justice: Yediyurappa Faces New Court Orders in POCSO Case