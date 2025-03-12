Left Menu

Bihar Minister Criticizes Calls for Holi Restrictions

Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary criticized Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara's call to halt Holi festivities briefly. Ara suggested a pause during Friday prayers, urging residents to avoid disturbing prayer sites. Chaudhary warned against divisive rhetoric, emphasizing communal harmony, while police advised coexistence during the festival.

Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary has staunchly criticized Darbhanga's Mayor, Anjum Ara, for her controversial statement urging a temporary halt of Holi celebrations. The Mayor suggested a two-hour break during the festival to accommodate Friday prayers.

Reacting to Ara's remarks, Chaudhary condemned the statement as detrimental to social harmony, emphasizing that Bihar thrives on unity and brotherhood. He accused such statements as mere tactics for media attention and called for the ousting of divisive figures from political positions.

Meanwhile, the district administration reiterated its commitment to peaceful festivities, noting past harmonious celebrations of Holi and Ramzan. Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary also weighed in, urging those uncomfortable with Holi's colors to stay indoors, emphasizing patience and mutual respect during the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

