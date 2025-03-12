China to Host Strategic Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal

China is preparing to facilitate critical discussions involving Russia and Iran about the ongoing 'Iranian nuclear issue.' The Chinese foreign ministry unveiled this development, stating that the talks will occur on March 14 in Beijing.

The Chinese Vice Foreign Minister, Ma Zhaoxu, is slated to preside over the meeting, underscoring China's diplomatic engagement in tackling sensitive international nuclear challenges.

This meeting marks a significant move in China's foreign policy strategy, aiming to play a pivotal role in global nuclear diplomacy and influence geopolitical stability in the region.

