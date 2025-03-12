Left Menu

China to Host Strategic Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal

China is set to host trilateral discussions with Russia and Iran in Beijing, focusing on the 'Iranian nuclear issue'. The meeting, chaired by China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, represents China's strategic diplomatic efforts to address international nuclear concerns.

Updated: 12-03-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:46 IST
China is preparing to facilitate critical discussions involving Russia and Iran about the ongoing 'Iranian nuclear issue.' The Chinese foreign ministry unveiled this development, stating that the talks will occur on March 14 in Beijing.

The Chinese Vice Foreign Minister, Ma Zhaoxu, is slated to preside over the meeting, underscoring China's diplomatic engagement in tackling sensitive international nuclear challenges.

This meeting marks a significant move in China's foreign policy strategy, aiming to play a pivotal role in global nuclear diplomacy and influence geopolitical stability in the region.

