UNICEF Executive Director Concludes Successful Tanzania Visit, Strengthening Child Welfare Initiatives

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell concluded her three-day visit to Tanzania today, commending the Government and development partners for significant strides in child welfare while reaffirming UNICEF’s commitment to reaching the most vulnerable children, including those at risk of stunting.

During her visit, Russell engaged with Tanzania’s President, Her Excellency Samia Suluhu, and key ministers to explore avenues for deepened collaboration. She also interacted with adolescent girl innovators participating in a UNICEF-supported program that fosters leadership and innovation among young women.

“Tanzania exemplifies what can be accomplished when we unite efforts to prioritize children’s well-being,” said Russell. “UNICEF is dedicated to supporting the Government’s Development Vision for 2050, ensuring adolescent girls have equal opportunities to reach their potential and contribute to economic growth.” She also praised Tanzania’s efforts in providing learning opportunities for teenage mothers and pregnant adolescents.

UNICEF and its development partners have played a crucial role in advancing the Government’s mission to improve children’s lives through policy reforms, systemic strengthening, and expanding access to essential services. These initiatives have led to significant reductions in child mortality and poverty while increasing access to education, nutrition, clean water, and protection from violence and harmful practices such as child marriage.

However, continued progress requires enhanced focus on scaling and improving the quality of services to address ongoing challenges. Stunting remains a pressing concern, affecting one in three children under five and jeopardizing their long-term physical and cognitive development. Additionally, efforts must intensify to ensure quality education and skills training for all children, particularly the 3.2 million who remain out of school, and to eliminate violence against children in all its forms.

As part of her visit, Russell traveled to the Songwe Region to observe the tangible impact of UNICEF’s collaboration with the Government. She witnessed firsthand how expanded community-based services, including birth registration, vaccinations, nutrition programs, healthcare, clean water and sanitation, education, and child protection services, are improving children’s lives across the nation.

Russell highlighted the indispensable role of Community Health Workers in delivering essential health services to children and families, describing them as “game changers” in ensuring access to fundamental healthcare services.

“These dedicated health workers exemplify the power of collective action. When we all contribute, children thrive,” Russell stated.

UNICEF remains committed to partnering with Tanzania to sustain and expand these transformative initiatives, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to grow, learn, and lead a healthy life.