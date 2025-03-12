India's Economic Surge: Optimism Amidst Challenges
Moody's Ratings predicts India's economic growth will exceed 6.5% in the next fiscal year, fueled by government capital expenditure and consumption boosts. Despite a temporary slowdown, growth is expected to reaccelerate. While inflation declines and rate cuts are modest, stress in unsecured loans might affect asset quality.
Moody's Ratings has projected a promising trajectory for India's economy, expecting growth to exceed 6.5% in the next fiscal year, up from 6.3% this year. This optimism is attributed to increased government spending and improved consumer demand, bolstered by tax cuts and reduced interest rates.
Despite the positive outlook, Moody's warns of moderate deterioration in the asset quality of Indian banks due to weaknesses in unsecured retail loans, microfinance loans, and small business loans. However, profitability is expected to remain adequate, with only minor declines in net interest margins amidst modest rate cuts.
Following a short-lived slowdown in mid-2024, India's economic growth is anticipated to regain momentum, positioning itself among the fastest-growing large economies globally. Meanwhile, inflation is forecasted to decrease, supported by the Reserve Bank of India's cautious monetary policy in response to global uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
