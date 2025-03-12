PIL Challenges MEA's RFP in Delhi HC Over Unfair CPV Service Charges

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court against the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Oman concerning the recently unveiled Request for Proposals (RFP 2025). The contentious proposal, dated February 4, 2023, seeks bids from providers to offer Consular, Passport, Visa (CPV) services, and additional Value Added Services, mandating a uniform service charge regardless of optional service utilization by applicants.

According to the filed plea, this pricing model unjustly profits service providers for unrendered services, conflicting with fundamental contract law principles. The prevailing system charges applicants solely for services used, safeguarding equitable fee arrangements. The petition underscores that many Indian nationals in the Gulf, whose incomes are constrained, would face undue financial strain due to these supplementary charges.

The court is considering the jurisdictional viability of the case as the petitioner, Raghavendra Bagal, lives in Muscat and maintains a permanent address in Mumbai. Represented by advocate Dheeraj Malhotra, the petitioner highlights the petition's call for the Delhi High Court to intervene at the pre-tender stage to amend or retract the RFP 2025, ensuring equitable CPV service access without unjust enrichment for service providers.

(With inputs from agencies.)