Left Menu

Indian Sugar Export Slowdown: A Sweet Deal or a Bitter Hold?

Indian sugar mills have contracts to export 600,000 metric tons in the 2024/25 marketing year but are hesitant to secure more deals due to rising local prices. Despite the slowdown, experts say mills can meet export quotas by the September deadline, ensuring momentum in global sugar trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:08 IST
Indian Sugar Export Slowdown: A Sweet Deal or a Bitter Hold?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian sugar mills have secured contracts to export 600,000 metric tons in the 2024/25 marketing year but show reluctance to engage in additional deals, as local prices have risen, according to five industry officials.

The slower export pace from India, the world's second-largest sugar producer, is expected to bolster global prices, which are nearing a three-year low. After limiting exports last year to stabilize domestic rates, India allowed 1 million tons of sugar exports this season to help mills dispatch surplus stocks.

With domestic sugar prices on an upward trajectory due to lower output and increased summer demand, exports have decelerated this month after last month's surge. However, Prakash Naiknavare of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd. asserts mills have ample time to fulfill the 1 million ton quota by September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025