Himachal Pradesh's Educational Dress Code Sparks Mixed Reactions

The Himachal Pradesh Education Department has introduced a dress code for teachers, emphasizing dignity and decorum. While not mandatory statewide, the policy is encouraged locally. A separate controversy arose from a letter on school fundraising activities, which was later retracted, highlighting administrative issues within the department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:13 IST
Himachal Pradesh Minister Rohit Thakur (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Himachal Pradesh Education Department's recent circular on teacher dress code aims to promote dignity and decorum in schools. State Education Minister Rohit Thakur clarified that the guidelines prioritize respectful attire, highlighting teachers' esteemed role in society.

Despite not enforcing the dress code statewide, Thakur acknowledged Hamirpur's independent initiative to adopt the policy and expressed support for such positive actions. He emphasized the importance of decent attire maintaining decorum within educational settings.

In a separate instance, the education sector faced criticism over a letter urging schools to host magic shows to fund the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Thakur quickly withdrew the letter, emphasizing it was not an official directive, and vowed action against the issue's origin, reflecting broader concerns about administrative oversight.

