Himachal Pradesh's Educational Dress Code Sparks Mixed Reactions

The Himachal Pradesh Education Department's recent circular on teacher dress code aims to promote dignity and decorum in schools. State Education Minister Rohit Thakur clarified that the guidelines prioritize respectful attire, highlighting teachers' esteemed role in society.

Despite not enforcing the dress code statewide, Thakur acknowledged Hamirpur's independent initiative to adopt the policy and expressed support for such positive actions. He emphasized the importance of decent attire maintaining decorum within educational settings.

In a separate instance, the education sector faced criticism over a letter urging schools to host magic shows to fund the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Thakur quickly withdrew the letter, emphasizing it was not an official directive, and vowed action against the issue's origin, reflecting broader concerns about administrative oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)