India's Oilfield Regulation Bill: A Step for Stability or Missed Vision?

The Lok Sabha saw the introduction of the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, designed to update existing laws governing exploration and production of oil and gas. The bill, already passed by the Rajya Sabha, aims to separate petroleum operations from mining, providing a more stable investment environment.

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assured that the bill preserves the rights of states and offers no preferential treatment to private or public entities. The proposed amendments include decriminalizing certain aspects of the original 1948 Act and expanding the definition of mineral oils to increase domestic output.

Congress MP Manish Tewari criticized the bill for lacking a comprehensive vision to make India energy-sufficient, highlighting a need for incentives for independent oil explorers. The debate continues as stakeholders consider the potential impact of the bill on India's energy future.

(With inputs from agencies.)