India's Oilfield Regulation Bill: A Step for Stability or Missed Vision?
The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, seeks to amend the existing oil and gas exploration law, delinking petroleum operations from mining. It aims to ensure stability and level-playing field without preferring public or private sectors. Critics argue it lacks vision for making India energy sufficient.
- Country:
- India
The Lok Sabha saw the introduction of the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, designed to update existing laws governing exploration and production of oil and gas. The bill, already passed by the Rajya Sabha, aims to separate petroleum operations from mining, providing a more stable investment environment.
Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assured that the bill preserves the rights of states and offers no preferential treatment to private or public entities. The proposed amendments include decriminalizing certain aspects of the original 1948 Act and expanding the definition of mineral oils to increase domestic output.
Congress MP Manish Tewari criticized the bill for lacking a comprehensive vision to make India energy-sufficient, highlighting a need for incentives for independent oil explorers. The debate continues as stakeholders consider the potential impact of the bill on India's energy future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Oilfields
- Regulation
- Amendment
- Bill
- 2024
- Petroleum
- Lease
- Investment
- Stability
- Energy
ALSO READ
BJP Slams AAP Ahead of Explosive CAG Report Release
Afcons Infrastructure Joins Elite 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 List
Justice Served: Abdullah Azam Khan's Release Sparks Celebration
Strengthening Resilience: Typhoon Committee Reviews 2024 Impacts and Sets Strategic Goals for Future Preparedness
IndiGo Soars High with Boeing 787 Lease for Delhi-Bangkok Route