Calls for Communal Harmony Amid Holi and Ramzan Controversy

In reaction to the debate sparked by Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara's statement, MPs Pappu Yadav and Shashi Tharoor emphasized religious coexistence. Yadav advocated for exercising religious freedom for all faiths, while Tharoor urged communities to jointly celebrate Holi and Ramzan without political interference, promoting peace and understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:30 IST
Independent MP from Purnia Pappu Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid ongoing tensions over Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara's comments regarding Holi and Ramzan, Independent MP Pappu Yadav voiced support for religious freedom, asserting that individuals should be free to practice their faiths. Yadav lauded both Holi and Namaz for promoting harmony, denouncing divisive statements.

Similarly, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called for communal harmony, suggesting that simultaneous celebrations of Holi and Ramzan could set a positive precedent. He criticized political exploitation, urging unity among diverse religious groups.

Controversy arose when Mayor Ara proposed a Holi restriction during Friday prayers in Ramzan, prompting backlash. Conceding, she expressed regret over her remarks, underscoring her intent to ensure peace in Darbhanga, while addressing insults she received post-statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

