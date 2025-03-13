Karnataka Government Faces Pressure in Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Probe

Amid intense scrutiny, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday defended the state government's decision to retract the CID investigation into the high-profile Ranya Rao gold smuggling case. Asserting the state's autonomy, Kharge emphasized, "It is the prerogative of the government. The CBI and DRI are probing the matter. The opposition accused us of undermining the investigation, but we operate independently and transparently. Our government isn't swayed by critics or opponents," he proclaimed.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) initiated a probe, recommending that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) handle the complex case. Karnataka CM's legal advisor, AS Ponnanna, pointed out jurisdictional hurdles, highlighting that CBI's authority in Karnataka requires specific government permission. Claiming multi-state involvement and Central government officials, the case was opened for CBI review, prompting a comprehensive investigation.

Actress Ranya Rao, daughter of DGP K. Ramachandra Rao, was apprehended on March 3 by the DRI at Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai. She faced court on March 4, citing business motives for her Dubai visit, but authorities suspect an illicit import operation. Rao remains in DRI custody until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)