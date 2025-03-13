Left Menu

Karnataka Government Faces Pressure in Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Probe

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge defends the state's decision to withdraw the CID inquiry into the Ranya Rao case, emphasizing government transparency and independence. The CBI, backed by DRI, investigates the smuggling case, involving actress Ranya Rao, amid jurisdictional challenges and opposition criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 12:12 IST
Karnataka Government Faces Pressure in Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Probe
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid intense scrutiny, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday defended the state government's decision to retract the CID investigation into the high-profile Ranya Rao gold smuggling case. Asserting the state's autonomy, Kharge emphasized, "It is the prerogative of the government. The CBI and DRI are probing the matter. The opposition accused us of undermining the investigation, but we operate independently and transparently. Our government isn't swayed by critics or opponents," he proclaimed.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) initiated a probe, recommending that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) handle the complex case. Karnataka CM's legal advisor, AS Ponnanna, pointed out jurisdictional hurdles, highlighting that CBI's authority in Karnataka requires specific government permission. Claiming multi-state involvement and Central government officials, the case was opened for CBI review, prompting a comprehensive investigation.

Actress Ranya Rao, daughter of DGP K. Ramachandra Rao, was apprehended on March 3 by the DRI at Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai. She faced court on March 4, citing business motives for her Dubai visit, but authorities suspect an illicit import operation. Rao remains in DRI custody until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025