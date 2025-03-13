Left Menu

District Task Force Rescues Street Children in Jammu

A district task force in Jammu has successfully rescued nine homeless street children over two days. The children, forced into begging and rag-picking, were found in areas like Gole Market and Talab Tillo. They have been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee for rehabilitation and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-03-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 12:35 IST
District Task Force Rescues Street Children in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

A district task force in Jammu has successfully rescued nine homeless street children from various parts of the city in a targeted operation over the past two days, according to official reports released on Wednesday.

During a rescue drive in the Gole Market area, three children living on the streets were saved. A similar initiative in Talab Tillo led to the rescue of six more children, who were involved in begging and rag-picking.

The rescued children have been transferred to shelter homes under the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for rehabilitation. The district administration continues to urge citizens to report instances of child labour and street begging to help combat this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025