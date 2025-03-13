District Task Force Rescues Street Children in Jammu
A district task force in Jammu has successfully rescued nine homeless street children over two days. The children, forced into begging and rag-picking, were found in areas like Gole Market and Talab Tillo. They have been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee for rehabilitation and support.
- Country:
- India
A district task force in Jammu has successfully rescued nine homeless street children from various parts of the city in a targeted operation over the past two days, according to official reports released on Wednesday.
During a rescue drive in the Gole Market area, three children living on the streets were saved. A similar initiative in Talab Tillo led to the rescue of six more children, who were involved in begging and rag-picking.
The rescued children have been transferred to shelter homes under the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for rehabilitation. The district administration continues to urge citizens to report instances of child labour and street begging to help combat this issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Underage Workforce Exposed: Child Labourers Rescued in Sudden Factory Raid
Kerala's Comprehensive Plan for Wayanad Landslide Victims' Rehabilitation
PM Modi Inaugurates Vantara: A Wildlife Conservation and Rehabilitation Initiative in Jamnagar
Maharashtra Minister Highlights Rehabilitation Delays at Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Chhattisgarh's New Policy Offers Hope for Peace and Rehabilitation