District Task Force Rescues Street Children in Jammu

A district task force in Jammu has successfully rescued nine homeless street children from various parts of the city in a targeted operation over the past two days, according to official reports released on Wednesday.

During a rescue drive in the Gole Market area, three children living on the streets were saved. A similar initiative in Talab Tillo led to the rescue of six more children, who were involved in begging and rag-picking.

The rescued children have been transferred to shelter homes under the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for rehabilitation. The district administration continues to urge citizens to report instances of child labour and street begging to help combat this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)